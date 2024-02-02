Culture/art

HCMC proposes first ranking for 2 museums

SGGP

The HCMC People’s Committee has sent a formal proposal to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism about approving the first ranking for its two museums.

Ho Chi Minh Museum – HCMC Branch usually attracts a large number of young people


Accordingly, the first nominated museum is the Ho Chi Minh Museum – HCMC Branch, located inside the formerly head office of Messageries Impériales – one of the first constructions built by the French colonialists after capturing Saigon.

This museum is in charge of researching, collecting, preserving, and displaying objects related to Uncle Ho, along with propagandizing his life and great revolutionary career, especially the event of his trip abroad to find ways to save the country as well as the mutual deep feeling between him and the people in the South.

The Southern Women's Museum, formerly known as the Southern Women’s Traditional House, was built in accordance with the wish of previous generations of women to educate the next generations about patriotism and the fine traditions of Vietnamese women.

By Thien Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam

