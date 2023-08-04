HCMC promotes digitization of education sector’s database

In the coming school years, the education sector in Ho Chi Minh City will continue to promote the digitization of investment management of school facilities and equipment.

This morning, more than 200 education managers including heads of the Department of Education and Training, principals of public high schools, and directors of vocational education and continuing education centers attended a conference to summarize the implementation results of projects and programs to materialize the Action Plan of the city Party Committee under the municipal People's Committee’s Decision 4887/QD to conduct the 11th Party Central Committee Resolution’s 29-NQ/TW on fundamental and comprehensive reform of education and training.

At the conference, Mr. Nguyen Chinh Tam, Office Chief of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, said the Resolution 29-NQ/TW facilitated the city's education sector.

As the education sector clearly identifies this as a long-term task to comprehensively renew education, it has implemented a series of programs including an educational television channel, school counseling activities, ethnic music education, and information technology courses for high school students, he said.

The city has many mechanisms and policies to improve teachers' living standards, promote training preschool and primary school teachers to meet social needs.

By the end of 2022, there are 0.89 percent of teachers at the primary level with master's and doctorate degrees while 83.27 percent of teachers in preschools have university degrees and 14.44 percent of teachers have college degrees and 1.39 percent own intermediate degrees.

Similarly, 5.56 percent of teachers in junior high schools have master's and doctorate degrees, 84.38 percent of them have university degrees, and 10.06 percent have college degrees.

According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu, schools continue to promote information technology applications and build shared libraries for teaching between schools in the coming time.

In particular, he asked departments of education and training in districts and Thu Duc City to focus on forecasting the needs of schools and classrooms, and persistently advise Party committees and people's committees in Thu Duc City and 21 districts to speed up the construction of schools to make sure of enough classrooms for all children.

He stressed that the number of students in each grade has increased by more than 10,000 in the city; therefore, local administrations must build more schools in anticipation of an increase in the number of students, or else, schools will be overloaded.