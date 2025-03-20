HCMC Police receive 13,000 applications for driver’s license issuance, renewal

The Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security received nearly 13,000 applications for driver’s license issuance and renewal at various designated locations across the city.

Ho Chi Minh City Police officers give guidance in detail on necessary procedures for driver’s license issuance and renewal to residents.

As disclosed by the Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08), numerous residents have flocked to designated venues for driver’s license issuance and renewal venues in Ho Chi Minh City in the first working days.

At each venue, residents have received guidance in detail from officers of Ho Chi Minh City Police.

A resident is in the process of completing procedures for driver’s license issuance and renewal.

Among the nearly 13,000 applications, the Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department received over 9,200 in-person submissions and nearly 3,300 through online public services.

On March 17 alone, nearly 400 applications were received at designated locations across wards, communes and towns.

However, some residents have traveled to the wrong places because of inexactly-known addresses, even mistakenly believed that any ward or commune office can process their applications.

Therefore, the Ho Chi Minh City Police have instructed residents to arrive at 25 locations designated for driver’s license issuance and renewal, as published by official media, to avoid wasting time.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Police recommended that residents should complete the process through online public services to ensure a faster and more convenient experience.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong