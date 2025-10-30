2025 Vietnam Green Building and Green Transport Week launched

The Ministry of Construction, in collaboration with relevant agencies, launched the 2025 Vietnam Green Building and Green Transport Week in Ho Chi Minh City on October 29.

Experts discuss optimizing energy and building material use to reduce emissions in green buildings. (Photo: SGGP)

The event under the theme “Innovation to Promote the Sustainable Development of Green Buildings and Green Transport" attracted over 1,000 delegates, including representatives from government agencies, international organizations, experts, and domestic and foreign businesses.

The week-long program featured a plenary session and four thematic workshops, focusing on sharing experiences, showcasing new technologies, identifying barriers, and proposing solutions to advance the development of green buildings and sustainable transport in Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh highlighted that, through its diverse and practical activities, the 2025 Green Building and Green Transport Week aims to achieve four main objectives:

- Promoting effective implementation of initiatives related to green building and green transport within strategies, programs, and plans on green growth and climate change response.

- Identifying bottlenecks and implementation gaps in policies, mechanisms, and practical capacity in order to define priority areas and concrete actions to accelerate the construction sector’s green transition, promoting sustainable development, energy efficiency, greenhouse gas reduction, and minimizing environmental impacts.

- Proposing effective coordination mechanisms among ministries, agencies, local authorities, international organizations, and the private sector to advance green building and transport development in Vietnam.

- Raising awareness, capacity, and commitment among businesses and local governments to adopt energy-saving and environmentally friendly solutions in transport infrastructure construction and the operation of green buildings and transport systems.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong emphasized that the 2025 Vietnam Green Building and Green Transport Week not only represents a new milestone in urban infrastructure development thinking but also reflects a spirit of innovation, integration, and decisive action to realize the country’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Since its administrative consolidation, Ho Chi Minh City has had over 10 million motorbikes and more than 1 million cars, posing significant challenges for modern and sustainable urban management and development. The city has been implementing various plans, programs, and projects, including green development and energy transition initiatives, as well as measures to control vehicle emissions.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh