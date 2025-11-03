2025 Autumn Fair attracts over 100,000 visitors per day

The Autumn Fair 2025, set to conclude tonight, November 3, brought together 2,500 domestic and international businesses and organizations, featuring 3,000 booths and attracting an average of 100,000 visitors per day.

Over 100,000 visitors per day attend the 2025 Autumn Fair. (Photo: SGGP)

The daily visitor numbers have set a new record for trade fairs in the country, reflecting growing confidence in and the increasing appeal of Vietnamese products among both domestic and international consumers.

The fair not only drew large crowds but also delivered a significant economic impact. Direct revenue reached nearly VND1 trillion (US$38.1 million), with the average earnings per standard booth totaling around VND300 million (US$11,430) over 10 days, while the local product section alone generated VND50 billion (US$1.9 million).

The total value of transactions, contracts, and memoranda of understanding signed during the fair amounted to VND5 trillion (US$190.5 million), contributing to enhanced cooperation, expanded supply chains, and greater export opportunities for Vietnamese businesses.

The fair also served as a highlight in comprehensive trade promotion and international cooperation, hosting 30 conferences, workshops, and thematic forums, alongside more than 100 cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding signed with businesses from Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, New Zealand, and the European Union.

Numerous trade and business activities are organized at the fair. (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

On media platforms, the 2025 Autumn Fair created a powerful ripple effect, generating over 100 million online views and tens of thousands of news articles, posts, and videos. Livestream sessions attracted between 2,000 and 20,000 viewers each, contributing to promoting Vietnam’s dynamic and creative image. In addition, the organizers launched a fund to support communities affected by storms and floods, raising over VND2 billion (US$76,121), reflecting the social responsibility of the business community.

With comprehensive achievements in scale, economic impact, cooperation promotion, and media engagement, the Autumn Fair 2025 has been recognized as a national-level trade, investment, and cultural promotion event, marking a new milestone in Vietnam’s journey of commercial development in the era of international integration.

By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh