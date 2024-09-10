HCMC plans to auction land plots in Thu Thiem area

The HCMC People's Committee has announced a land auction plan in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City to stimulate the real estate market, accelerate project progress, and increase revenue for the city’s budget.

Four land plots in the functional area No.3 in Thu Thiem New Urban Area

In the 2024 - 2025 period, the city has terminated the auction contract of land lots coded 3-5, 3-8, 3-9, and 3-12 in functional area No.3 in Thu Thiem Urban New Area. Specifically, plot 1-2 covering 7,800 square meters, and plot 1-3 with a total area of 5,000 square meters will be built into a mixed-use building while plot 3-5 covering 6,500 square meters will be developed into a mixed-use complex which includes residential premises and commercial operations.

According to the plan, the auction will take place in June 2025. HCMC also plans to carry out an auction for the four plots in functional area No.1, three plots in functional area No.3, and one plot in functional area No.7 from July 2025 to 2026.

Regarding sports and entertainment area 2C, the People's Committee of the city has delegated Thu Duc City in collaboration with the Department of Planning and Architecture to implement an adjustment of the 1/2,000-scale zoning plan and the detailed planning project of 1/500 scale.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment is responsible for submitting a proposal to the HCMC People's Committee for selecting an investor through an auction.

The People's Committee of Thu Duc City must create a report on the progress of compensation and site clearance of plots 1-12 and 1-20 and submit it to the HCMC People's Committee.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment will create and submit a set of specific criteria for investors interested in participating in the auction for these plots which is expected to begin in July 2025.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh