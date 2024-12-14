HCMC plans daily garbage collection from 18 canals, ditches

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has officially approved a plan for the daily collection of solid waste from 18 designated waterways, demonstrating a commitment to environmental cleanliness and waterway maintenance.

As per the plan, departments responsible for assessing the necessity, demand, volume, number of routes, frequency, and timing, as well as the technology required have been required to send five plans to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport by October 20.

Relevant departments are required to prepare a budget estimate and a strategy for selecting contractors to manage the collection of solid waste, water hyacinth, and weeds from waterways, including rivers, canals, and ditches. These plans must be sent to the appropriate authorities for evaluation and approval in accordance with regulations.

Additionally, they will oversee the selection and contract signing to service providers, ensuring compliance with current regulations through inspection, supervision, sanctioning, acceptance, and payment processes.

The Department of Transport oversees the evaluation and approval of plans and budget estimates, which entail determining the number of routes, frequency, timing, technology requirements, and budget estimates.

Additionally, they are tasked with approving contractor selection plans. The department also conducts inspections and supervises the units responsible for managing and utilizing waterway routes to ensure the proper collection of solid waste, water hyacinths, and weeds from rivers, canals, and ditches that serve as waterway functions.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Anh Quan