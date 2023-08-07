HCMC pilots scheme of granting loans to more students

Under Ho Chi Minh City’s pilot scheme, university and college students who are studying in the city-based facilities will be entitled to loans for the pursuit of schooling.

Accordingly, the municipal People's Committee directed the State Bank of Vietnam’s branch in the southern largest city and related agencies to build a project to present loans to students in Ho Chi Minh City for their continued studies in the school year 2023-2024.

The project is intended to provide financial support to students who are not included in the policy of the Bank for Social Policies. The project aims to help poverty-stricken students of universities, colleges and professional intermediate schools in Ho Chi Minh City overcome financial difficulties.

Students from poor families can get support from their schools and the Communist Youth Union of Ho Chi Minh City. Schools and the Communist Youth Union will verify borrowers’ needs and then send a list to commercial banks for loan approval. Students can ask for unsecured loans that don't require any type of collateral.

Previously, at working sessions with the Ho Chi Minh City-based Vietnam National University and the conference of management boards of universities in Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that in addition to students with financial difficulties who need to borrow money to study, many other students also want to get study loans.

Subsequently, Ho Chi Minh City leaders and related universities are determined to mobilize capital to meet all students’ needs to help them secure their studies.