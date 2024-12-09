HCMC People's Committee proposes land rent rate adjustment to market value

The HCMC People’s Committee has just sent a proposal to the HCMC People’s Council seeking approval for revised rates of land rent for different terrains.

A part of Saigon Hi-tech Park (Photo: SGGP)

According to the HCMC People's Committee, besides the land lease prices and water surface lease prices in Decision 50 that are no longer appropriate, the percentage rates for calculating land lease prices in this decision were built on the basis of the old land price table and land price adjustment coefficients, resulting in quite high rates (from 1 – 2 percent depending on the area and land lease purpose).

Decision No. 79 of the HCMC People's Committee has adjusted land prices to be more in line with the market, especially in suburban districts and communes. This has led to significant changes in land lease costs. If the percentage rates for calculating land lease prices are not adjusted, it will create difficulties for businesses and easily lead to disputes.

The Decision, detailing regulations for percentage rates for calculating land lease prices, percentage rates for underground structures land (excluding those belonging to ground structures), and percentage rates for land with water bodies is an important basis for calculating land rental fees in HCMC, ensuring revenue for the state budget.

These regulations apply to state agencies, land users, organizations and individuals related to land lease fee calculation and payment. The goal of the decision is to create uniformity and transparency in land management.

In particular, the HCMC People’s Committee proposes the following annual percentage rates for land lease prices for cases of annual land rental payments without land use right auctions, applied according to different land use purpose groups:

For agricultural land groups (including land leased in the Agricultural Hi-tech Park of HCMC - AHTP): 0.25 percent For land leased in Saigon High-Tech Park, Quang Trung Software City, industrial zones, export processing zones, industrial clusters: 0.5 percent Non-agricultural production and business land groups not including commercial and service land (except for lands specified in the above clause 2) and public land with business purposes, determined by area:

Zone 1 (districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 10, and Phu Nhuan): 1 percent

Zone 2 (Thu Duc City and districts 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, Binh Thanh, Binh Tan, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, and Go Vap): 0.75 percent

Zone 3 (Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Binh Chanh, Can Gio, and Nha Be districts): 0.5 percent

Commercial and service land determined by area:

Zone 1 (districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 10, and Phu Nhuan): 1.5 percent

Zone 2 (Thu Duc City and districts 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, Binh Thanh, Binh Tan, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, and Go Vap): 1 percent

Zone 3 (Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Binh Chanh, Can Gio, and Nha Be districts): 0.75 percent

Percentage rates for land leased by the State for underground structure construction (not the underground part of ground structures):

For annual land rental payments, the land lease price will be calculated at 20 percent of the surface land lease price with the same type and land use purpose.

For one-time land rental payments for the entire lease period, the land lease price will be calculated at 30 percent of the surface land lease price with the same type, land use purpose, and term.

Percentage rates for water surface land:

For water surface area, the annual land lease price will be calculated at 20 percent of the annual land lease price of adjacent land with the assumed same land use purpose and term.

For water surface area, the one-time land lease price for the entire lease period will be calculated at 30 percent of the one-time land lease price of adjacent land with the assumed same purpose.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam