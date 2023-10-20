HCMC Party Secretary affirms friendship between Vietnam and Laos

On receiving a mission team from Xaysomboun Province, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen affirmed the friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai received a delegation from Xaysomboun Province led by Party Secretary and Governor of Xaysomboun Province Phoykham Houngbounyuang.

Appreciating the visit of the delegation from the Xaysomboun province, which took place after the high-level meeting between Vietnam - Laos - Cambodia last September, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen believed that this business trip is even more meaningful when the two Parties and countries are working together to overcome many difficulties due to the impact of the world political and economic situation and focusing on effectively implementing each country's socio-economic recovery and development plan after the Covid-19 pandemic and achieving many outstanding achievements.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen said that Ho Chi Minh City authorities believe that under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, Laotian people will achieve even greater results in the work of building and protecting the fatherland and socio-economic development.

Affirming that Vietnam and Laos are two neighboring countries, with a tradition of solidarity for years, Secretary Nen affirmed that the visit of the delegation of Xaysomboun Province will contribute to consolidating and strengthening the great friendship and special solidarity between the two countries in general and localities of the two countries in particular. Ho Chi Minh City is always committed to continuing to promote the traditions, great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam - Laos and Laos - Vietnam, striving to create strong changes in cooperation, especially economic cooperation with localities in Laos.

Governor of Xaysomboun Province Phoykham Houngbounyuang thanked the Party leaders and Ho Chi Minh City government for the warm welcome to the delegation saying that the Party, State and people of Laos always appreciate the affection, care and help of the Party and Vietnamese people for Laos in all circumstance.

Appreciating the development of Ho Chi Minh City - the economic and social locomotive of Vietnam, he wished to further strengthen cooperation in many fields between Xaysomboun Province and the southern metropolis in the coming time.

Phoykham Houngbounyuang affirmed that the experiences of socio-economic development and overcoming difficulties such as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City are valuable lessons for the development of Laos in general and Xaysomboun Province in particular.