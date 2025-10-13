Public expresses faith in new vision for nation’s leading city

Ahead of the first municipal Party Congress of HCMC for the 2025-2030 tenure, religious communities, workers, overseas Vietnamese intellectuals, the younger generation, and fishermen have shared their expectations with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

They are calling for the Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress to deliver bold, strategic decisions that will unlock the power of national unity, elevate Ho Chi Minh City into a world-class megacity, and enhance the quality of life for its citizens, making it a truly livable and thriving urban center.

Priest Ho Van Xuan, head representative of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City

Priest Ho Van Xuan, head representative of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City, said that the Archbishop, Catholic dignitaries, and followers place great expectations on the upcoming Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term. The city is entering a new phase of development, characterized by larger and more dynamic spaces. He believed this congress will lay out great directions and create a strong shift for Ho Chi Minh City to maintain its role as an economic locomotive of the country, elevate its status as a world-class megacity, and become a truly livable and proud home for all its residents.

The Catholic community remains committed to walking alongside the city through practical and meaningful actions. They are constantly guided by the words of Pope Benedict XVI: “A good Catholic is also a good citizen.” This teaching is deeply embedded in their daily lives. In that spirit, every Catholic, as a citizen of this city, feels inspired and responsible to contribute their energy, intellect, and goodwill across all areas of life. Catholics in Ho Chi Minh City have always been active citizens, standing shoulder to shoulder with the Party and local authorities in the city's ongoing journey of construction and development.

Secretary of the Thu Duc Ward Party Committee, Ho Chi Minh City, Mai Huu Quyet

According to Secretary of the Thu Duc Ward Party Committee, Ho Chi Minh City, Mai Huu Quyet, as a delegate attending the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term, he hoped this congress will continue to ignite a strong spirit of innovation and creativity and introduce strategic breakthroughs that fully harness the city’s potential and strengths as Vietnam’s leading center of economy, science, and culture.

Located in one of the most strategically important areas of the city, the Party Committee of Thu Duc Ward recognizes its responsibility in concertizing the resolutions and major policies of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee with practical action programs. The local authorities focus on building a strong political system, strengthening the powerful national unity bloc, and achieving socio-economic development goals. This includes resolving difficulties faced by citizens and businesses, improving the quality of life, ensuring public security and order, and promoting urban civility.

The Party organization and the people of Thu Duc Ward are united in determination and effort, working hand in hand with the city to turn shared aspirations into reality, including building a civilized, modern, and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City, one that stands proudly on the regional and international stage, in line with the expectations set forth by the Party Central Committee.

Mr. Danny Vo, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese

Mr. Danny Vo, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese, said that as Ho Chi Minh City enters a new phase of development with the ambitious goal of becoming a world-class megacity that is among the top 100 most livable cities globally. To achieve that goal, the city needs to position its brand. The topics of brand positioning, brand image, and brand culture are essential and should be part of the discussions at the upcoming Party Congress. To reach this goal, the city needs to implement attractive policies, particularly in taxation and investment, that create favorable conditions for overseas Vietnamese. This includes issuing long-term visas, providing flexible work rights for intellectuals and entrepreneurs, and establishing an annual forum to foster dialogue and connection between overseas Vietnamese communities and local authorities.

Furthermore, the city should fully leverage the knowledge and experience of overseas Vietnamese by forming expert advisory councils to support municipal leaders. Given Ho Chi Minh City’s increasing diversity, spanning maritime sectors, cultural industries, and commercial zones, this colorful, multi-dimensional megacity needs a refreshed strategic vision. In this context, the insights of dedicated overseas professionals are essential.

Beyond financial remittances, we must create meaningful opportunities for overseas Vietnamese to contribute through their expertise, wisdom, and intellectual capital—all of which have been cultivated over years of international experience.

Mr. Le Cong Hoang, Secretary of the Party Committee and Workshop Manager at Astro Engineering Vietnam Co., Ltd., Binh Duong Ward

Mr. Le Cong Hoang, Secretary of the Party Committee and Workshop Manager at Astro Engineering Vietnam Co., Ltd., Binh Duong Ward, said that he hoped the upcoming Party Congress would introduce more favorable policies to attract foreign investment and encourage the settlement of migrant workers in Ho Chi Minh City. Beyond housing, a pressing concern, many workers are also deeply concerned about the shortage of schools for their children. Therefore, he hoped the city would continue to expand its social welfare programs and streamline administrative procedures, making it easier for workers to access essential public services.

As someone who has been working and engaging in Party activities for many years within a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (FDI), Mr. Le Cong Hoang expected the Congress to create mechanisms and policies that support Party cells and members operating in such companies. This includes ensuring adequate time and favorable conditions for Party members to both fulfill their work responsibilities and carry out their political duties effectively.

He also expected the city to accelerate regional connectivity and infrastructure projects, which are essential to help businesses develop sustainably. Ultimately, this will contribute to improving the quality of life for the city’s labor force.

Pham Khanh Huyen, a 12th grader at Vung Tau High School in Vung Tau Ward

Pham Khanh Huyen, a 12th grader at Vung Tau High School in Vung Tau Ward, said that she hoped that the upcoming Party Congress would introduce new directives and policies that foster a supportive environment for young people to learn, grow, and contribute meaningfully to society. To unlock the full potential of youth in the development of the city and the nation, it is essential to focus on educational support, skills training, and initiatives that nurture creativity and entrepreneurship.

Policies should also emphasize moral education, the cultivation of ideals, and a sense of responsibility among young people and create more opportunities for young people to participate in social and community service activities, where they can actively contribute and express their commitment to the nation.

As for herself, she is determined to study hard, develop strong moral character, life skills, and a sense of civic responsibility, all in the hope of becoming a useful citizen. She looks forward to taking part in meaningful local initiatives and doing her part to help build a more civilized, prosperous, and beautiful homeland.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nho, a fisherman of Long Hai Commune

Mr. Nguyen Van Nho, a fisherman of Long Hai Commune, stated that he hoped the city would introduce more supportive policies, particularly in terms of financing to upgrade fishing vessels and subsidizing the cost of voyage monitoring equipment. These measures are crucial to help the fishing industry develop in a more modern and sustainable direction. In addition, there should be access to low-interest loans and preferential credit programs so fishermen can confidently head out to sea, not only to sustain their livelihoods and improve their families’ quality of life, but also to contribute to the protection of the nation’s sacred maritime sovereignty.

He also hoped that authorities at all levels would pay closer attention to supporting career transition programs that are suited to changing marine resources and conditions. He believed that Ho Chi Minh City will continue to grow vigorously, rising to the stature of one of Asia’s leading urban centers, and that the lives of its people, including fishermen, will become increasingly stable, prosperous, and fulfilled.

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh