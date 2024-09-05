HCMC Party Chief attends opening ceremony for new school year

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen attended the opening ceremony of the new 2024-2025 academic year at the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in District 5 on the morning of September 5.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen attends the opening ceremony of the new 2024-2025 academic year at the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in District 5 on the morning of September 5. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were also Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 5 Nguyen Xuan Ky, teaching staff, and 2,000 students of the school.

At the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 5 Nguyen Xuan Ky read the letter of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam offering the best greetings to teachers, education cadres and workers, parents, and students nationwide on the occasion of the start of the new academic year 2024 - 2025.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) offers flowers to the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted at the opening ceremony of the new 2024-2025 academic year. (Photo: SGGP)

In her speech for the 2023-2024 new school year opening ceremony, Principal of the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted Pham Thi Be Hien stated that the theme for the new academic year is "Discipline and responsibility, innovation and creativity, digital transformation to enhance the quality of education and training in HCMC”. It is a guiding principle, and a specific direction for all educational activities and responsibility of each school to approach advanced and modern education.

The school not only focuses on discovering and nurturing talents but also pays attention to comprehensive innovation, improvement, and implementation of the new general education program from grade 10 to grade 12, digital transformation application for management and teaching, contributing to building a smart school in accordance with the city’s smart educational and lifelong learning project, she added.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) congratulates students for their excellent achievements. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu (4th, L) and principal of the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted Pham Thi Be Hien (4th, R) offer certificates of merit to excellent students. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted honored and awarded presents and scholarships to students for their excellent achievements in national examinations and university entrance examinations.

The Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted was established in 1927 under the former name of Lycée Petrus Ky. The school officially started its first academic year in 1928 with 200 students. The school’s name was changed to the late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong in the 1976 - 1977 school year. It became a high school for the gifted students in the 1990- 1991 academic year.

In 1995, the Prime Minister assigned the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted to develop into a high-quality educational facility for the Southern provinces and cities.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (3rd, L) and principal of the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted Pham Thi Be Hien (3rd, R) offer certificates of merit to excellent students. (Photo: SGGP)

Principal of the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted Pham Thi Be Hien beats the drum to start the new school year. (Photo: SGGP)

Students attend the opening ceremony for the new school year at the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted. (Photo: SGGP)

Teachers and students attend the opening ceremony for the new school year at the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh