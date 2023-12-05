HCMC, Pakistan widen cooperation opportunities

Both Ho Chi Minh City and Pakistan expected to widen cooperation opportunities in the coming time which was mentioned at a meeting between the city leader and the Ambassador of Pakistan to Vietnam.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai receives Ambassador of Pakistan to Vietnam Samina Mehtab (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai yesterday received Ambassador of Pakistan Samina Mehtab, who has just accepted her new working term in Vietnam.

At the reception, Ambassador Samina Mehtab said the turnover between Vietnam and Pakistan has increased steadily, currently reaching US$910 million, but it is not commensurate with the potential of the two countries.

Pakistan has submitted origin registration documents for exporting fresh fruits and vegetables and animal and aquatic processing products from Pakistan to Vietnam.

Vice versa, the ambassador also expected that there would be Vietnam’s high-quality products with competitive prices to be imported into Pakistan soon.

Ambassador Samina Mehtab said that the two countries have had great potential for cooperation opportunities in various fields such as information technology and tourism, especially Buddhist tourism.

As for the side of Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai thanked Ambassador Samina Mehtab for providing a lot of information, thereby opening up many prospects for cooperation in the coming time.

Besides, he noted that the current investment and cooperation between Pakistan and Ho Chi Minh City is not commensurate with the potential and expectations of the two sides, especially in the fields of trade and investment.

As for the fields of information technology and tourism, Ho Chi Minh City will work with relevant agencies to promote more in-depth and specific cooperation content.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong