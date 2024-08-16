HCMC mobilizes intellectual Vietnamese people worldwide for development

HCMC places great importance on developing science and technology, mobilizing the intellectual resources from Vietnamese people worldwide and creating favorable conditions for them to contribute to the nation’s development.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung

The statement was made by Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung at the forum ‘Vietnam: A Defining Moment’ at Hong Bang International University in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16. This strategic and multifaceted initiative was initiated and led by Ho Chi Minh City Peace and Development Foundation (HPDF).

At the conference, Mr. Dung praised the meaningful event organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Peace and Development Fund, which connected intellectuals, scientists, and Vietnamese artists all over the world. Through this event, lessons and experiences of Vietnamese people worldwide were shared, contributing to the recognition and affirmation of Vietnam’s image on the global stage.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung emphasized the importance of intellectuals, scientists, and Vietnamese artists within and outside the country. These individuals harbor high aspirations and noble goals, always desiring to accompany the nation and overcome challenges and difficulties.

The city government places great importance on developing science and technology, mobilizing the intellectual resources of Vietnamese people worldwide, and creating favorable conditions for every Vietnamese individual, regardless of their location, to contribute their intellect, talent, and creativity to the nation’s construction and development.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung highly praised the idea of creating an electronic map showcasing the talents and achievements of Vietnamese people globally. He believed that through events like the forum, whether Vietnamese individuals reside and work within or outside the country, they can contribute uniquely to the homeland.

Attending the two-day forum was Deputy Head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Nguyen Manh Dong, Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City Peace and Development Fund Ton Nu Thi Ninh, along with numerous experts from both within and outside the country. It brought together over 70 speakers who are leading experts in various fields and industries, including economics, culture, education, and the arts. The forum aims to provide opportunities for intellectuals, experts, scientific and cultural activists, and young people within and outside Vietnam to contribute their thoughts and opinions.

Within the framework of the forum, the organizing committee presented the results of a branch project that surveyed Vietnam’s national brand and Vietnamese identity. Another notable feature was the electronic mosaic titled ‘Colorful Vietnam: Illuminating Faces of Vietnamese People Worldwide’ highlighting vibrant achievements and outstanding contributions across various fields by Vietnamese individuals within and outside the country.

By Duong Quynh – Translated By Anh Quan