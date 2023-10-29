HCMC learns four profound lessons from fight against Covid-19 pandemic

Ho Chi Minh City has learned experiences and profound lessons from the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee.

As of October 29 morning, the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control hosted an online conference summarizing the works of the Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control with the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Head of the steering committee.

Head of the Central Committee for Mass Mobilization Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha along with members of the steering committee and representatives of international organizations and leaders of ministries, agencies and 63 provinces and cities joined the conference.

Attending the conference from the online meeting point in Ho Chi Minh City were Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.

Speaking at the conference, on behalf of the leaders and people of Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman Mai sincerely thanked the Central Committee, the Government, the National Assembly, the National Steering Committee and ministries, agencies, localities and people nationwide, overseas Vietnamese and the international friends for share and support to help Ho Chi Minh City overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai stated that the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic has brought many experiences and lessons for Ho Chi Minh City.

The first lesson was the timely establishment of the Steering Committee for the Covid-19 pandemic Prevention and Control, thereby promptly deploying appropriate measures to prevent the pandemic.

HCMC recorded the first infectious case of coronavirus on January 23, 2020. Thanks to timely measures from the steering committee, the pandemic situation in HCMC in the first three outbreaks was under control.

During the fourth pandemic outbreak, the city regularly reinforced its steering committee, synchronously implemented various Covid-19 prevention and control measures comprising social distancing, medical measures, social order and security, social welfare, reinforcement, encouragement and collaborations among Covid-19 prevention and control forces.

The second lesson was about the role of a specialized medial council.

The city promptly mobilized experts and managers in the field of health to listen to the proposals such as the establishment of field hospitals and hospitals for Covid-19 treatment, recovery centers, mobile medical stations, rapid response teams, stratification for treatment, management and caring for Covid-19 patients at home and so on.

The measures helped the city gain typical achievements in the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control amid the complicated situation.

The third lesson was about policy and collaboration in the management of sectors at all levels.

According to the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the third lesson has hugely affected and even decided the pandemic prevention and control results comprising allocation of resources, vaccination campaigns and matters related to goods production and circulation, ordinary activities of residents and enterprises.

The last lesson was reopening for economic recovery in parallel with pandemic prevention and control measures.

Chairman Mai said that it was difficult to make the decisions on Covid-19 prevention and control but it was even more difficult to make the decisions on reopening.

The city has re-opened since October 1, 2021 with anxious opinions together with opposition. However, based on the situation assessment, the city actively opened in parallel with pandemic control measures.

HCMC implemented 12 strategies, and from the end of 2021, the municipal Party Committee issued the Resolution No.5, maintained its throughout leadership and deployed set targets and solutions.

At the recent conference of the HCMC Party Committee, the city preliminarily reviewed the two-year implementation of the Resolution No.5 and affirmed the ongoing appliance of pandemic prevention and control along with economic recovery measures.