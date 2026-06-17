14th National Congress of Vietnamese Women opens in Hanoi

The 14th National Congress of Vietnamese Women for the 2026–2031 term officially opened in Hanoi on June 17.

The event gathered 793 delegates representing women across the country.

Earlier in the day, a delegation attending the congress, led by Le Thi Thuy, Vice President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and President of the Vietnam Women's Union, paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and offered incense at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs.

The delegation attending the 14th National Congress of Vietnamese Women, led by Ms. Le Thi Thuy, Vice President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and President of the Vietnam Women's Union, pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi. Photo: Hoai Nam

The congress opened its first working session, electing the Presidium, Secretariat and Delegate Eligibility Verification Committee, while also approving the agenda, working regulations and election rules.

On the opening day, delegates are scheduled to discuss key issues at four thematic forums, including renewing the content and methods of the Women's Union's activities; building the image of Vietnamese women in the new era; promoting women's role in economic development; and fostering the values of Vietnamese families that are progressive, civilized, prosperous and happy.

On the afternoon of June 17, delegates will elect the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women's Union for the 2026–2031 term. The election results, including members of the Central Committee, Standing Committee, President and Vice Presidents of the new term, will be announced during the official session on June 18.

The congress is expected to conclude on the afternoon of June 18, following the adoption of a resolution for the 2026–2031 term.

Delegates pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi ahead of the opening of the 14th National Congress of Vietnamese Women. Photo: Hoai Nam

Under the theme, “Vietnamese Women Upholding Tradition, Courage, Intelligence and Responsibility; Building a Strong Women's Union; Promoting Gender Equality, National Unity and Contributing to a Democratic, Prosperous, Civilized and Happy Nation,” the two-day event is regarded as an important political occasion for Vietnamese women in the country's new stage of development.

Military women delegates attend the 14th National Congress of Vietnamese Women. Photo: Tuan Anh

Women police officers attend the 14th National Congress of Vietnamese Women. Photo: Tuan Anh

Delegates attend the 14th National Congress of Vietnamese Women. Photo: Tuan Anh

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong