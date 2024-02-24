HCMC launches Youth Month 2024

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU)'s chapter in HCMC launched Youth Month 2024 themed “Volunteer Youth for Community Life"; and the 15th Young Volunteer for Science Development Program on February 24.

Delegates attend the launching ceremony of the HCMC's Youth Month 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and President of the Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children's Union Nguyen Pham Duy Trang, and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Organization Committee of the City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Speaking at the event, permanent deputy secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai said this year’s Youth Month will focus on activities marking the 93rd anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU), towards the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), and the Youth Fest 2024 at the grassroots level; and along with emulation movements encouraging youth to study and work to contribute to implementing the city’s socio-economic targets for 2024.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc attends the city's 2024 Youth Month. (Photo: SGGP)

30 young intellectual volunteer teams are launched at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of HCMC launched the 15th Young Volunteer for Science Development Program featuring main activities, such as launching 30 young intellectual volunteer teams, handing over 5,000 sea ducks to the High Command of Coast Guard Region 3 and 2,000 others to the Marine Brigade 125, receiving resources from three hospitals in HCMC.

The HCMC Youth Month 2024 will run from February 24 – March 31 featuring a wide range of goals and meaningful works, such as “Saigon River – the river of my city”, the project "Open data portal for HCM City youth”, renovation and embellishment of Vo Chi Cong Street in Thu Duc City and others.

The 15th Young Volunteer for the Science Development Program of HCMC in 2024 will take place from February to December featuring various contents, including young pioneers in promoting digital transformation in the community, building new rural areas and socio-economic development in rural areas, improving the quality of life and developing HCMC into the civilized, modern, and sentimental hub.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of HCMC receives resources from units in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of HCMC offers gifts to Youth Union members and workers. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of HCMC offers gifts to children affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony handing over 5,000 sea ducks to the High Command of Coast Guard Region 3 and 2,000 others to the Marine Brigade 125 (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh