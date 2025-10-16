HCMC launches review to cleanse vehicle registration, driver’s license data

Ho Chi Minh City has launched a comprehensive data review of vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses. The campaign runs from October 8 to December 31.

Local police visit households to review and list unupdated driver’s licenses. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police Division, in coordination with local commune-level police units, is conducting cross-checks between vehicle, owner, and driver information, based on lists provided by the Traffic Police Department (C08) under the Ministry of Public Security and the National Population Database. Officers are also directly verifying and collecting on-site data related to vehicles and residents within their respective localities.

Residents are required to cooperate with local police by providing complete and accurate information related to their vehicles and personal details as requested by the authorities.

After completing the data review, verification, and on-site information collection of residents, the commune-level police will submit the results to the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police Division. The data will then be compiled and sent to the Traffic Police Department for cross-checking and updating the driver's license database. Simultaneously, the results will be forwarded to the vehicle registration authority to update and supplement information on vehicles and their owners in the national vehicle registration database.

The comprehensive review and cleaning of vehicle registration data and driving licenses aim to build a vehicle registration database and a driving license database, ensuring "accurate, complete, clean, and up-to-date " data, which contributes to improving the effectiveness of state management of vehicles and drivers.

This initiative also contributes valuable resources to the Ministry of Public Security’s National Population Database, supporting the acceleration of digital transformation and administrative reform within the People's Public Security Forces.

This campaign is being carried out under the directive of the Ministry of Public Security, as part of efforts to develop and operationalize national databases on vehicle registration and driver’s licenses, digitize records, and ensure effective integration with the National Data Center. The goal is to enable secure data sharing with agencies both within and beyond the public security sector.

As part of this comprehensive data cleansing campaign, the Ho Chi Minh City police are also promoting and encouraging residents to convert their paper-based motorbike driving licenses to electronic or PET (polyethylene terephthalate) driving licenses. At the same time, the effort aims to supplement and standardize the driver’s license database managed by the Traffic Police Department.

By Van Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh