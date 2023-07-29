HCMC Labor Confederation takes care of workers

The Labor Confederation in collaboration with the Sponsoring Association of the Poor Patients of Ho Chi Minh City and other agencies organized the second festival ‘For Workers' Health’.

At the festival, more than 1,000 workers working at Pouyuen Vietnam Company were receiving medical examinations including gynecological examinations and dental examinations with free tooth extraction and filling items. In addition to free medical examination and medicine distribution, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Union also presented 100 gifts meanwhile the Binh Tan District Party Committee gave 20 gifts to female workers of poverty-stricken families. Each gift is worth VND 1 million including VND 800,000 in cash and VND200,000 gifts.

The program is part of a series of health care activities for workers for the celebration of the success of Trade Union Congresses at all levels towards welcoming the 12th Congress of Trade Unions in Ho Chi Minh City and the 13th Congress of Vietnam Trade Union in the term of 2023 - 2028.

According to Head of the Women's Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Confederation Huynh Thi Ngoc Lien, over the past time, the city's trade unions have implemented many programs to improve workers’ health and ensure better welfare for laborers. Trade unions have organized medical examination and treatment programs.

At the festival, agencies also supported 5,000 vegetarian meals, 500 boxes of noodles, vegetables and 820 bottles of hygiene solution for poor female workers. In addition, all workers at the festival also receive a voucher worth VND100,000.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union Social Work Center under the City Labor Confederation coordinated with the Nha Be District Labor Confederation to plant trees and provide a free medical examination and give gifts to social policy beneficiaries and disadvantaged union members.

Roughly 200 employees received medical examination and they planted 100 trees at Hai Ba Trung Secondary School. On this occasion, the program organizing committee also presented 10 gifts to families enjoying social welfare policies and 50 gifts to the families of workers in difficult circumstances, each gift worth VND 500,000. Moreover, needy trade union members were handed a savings book worth VND 5 million.