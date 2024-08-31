HCMC kicks off large-scale branded goods promotion event

The Sky Garden Trade and Culinary Street in Tan Phong Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City was opened on the evening of August 30.

The activities and services will be operated daily from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and last ten days, from August 30 to September 8.

Attending the opening ceremony were former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung and leaders from various departments and units.

During this event, residents and visitors can explore folk games, learn how to make conical hats, get free Wi-Fi and access information about businesses in cuisine and trade space through a comprehensive QR code system for the street and individual business QR codes.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade in collaboration with relevant units officially launched a large-scale branded goods promotion across Ho Chi Minh City.

The event will last ten days, from August 30 to September 8 at three venues including Union Square Shopping Center, 171 Dong Khoi in District 1; SCVivo City Shopping Center, 1058 Nguyen Van Linh in District 7 and the Southern Regional Science and Technology Information Center, 1196 February 3 Street in District 11, Ho Chi Minh City.

As for the venue in District 1, the program will take place from August 30 to September 3.

This year’s branded goods promotion event is held on a large scale of showing over 500 domestic and international brands, extending several days, with some items discounted by over 80 percent.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong