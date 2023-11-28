HCMC keen on mobilizing resources for int’l integration, defense diplomacy

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that the city always pays attention to directing and mobilizing all resources for ensuring activities of integration and defense diplomacy.

The City Party Chief emphasized at a conference to look back 10 years of implementation of Resolution 806/NQ/QUTW on international integration and defense diplomacy until 2020 and the following years that was held by the Party Committee of Military Zone 7 on November 28.

Attending the event was Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, Commander of Military Region 7; Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) cum deputy head of the Steering Committee for reviewing 10 years of implementation of Resolution 806; and Lieutenant General Tran Hoai Trung, Political Commissar of the Military Region 7.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated achievements of the Military Region 7 in carrying out Resolution 806 over ten years; new policies featuring long-term meaningful strategy of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Military Region 7, such as mutual support among military units, building residential areas near militia offices and border guard stations, strengthening solidarity and helping the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Cambodian people, and promoting the spirit of international cooperation and defense diplomacy.

Currently, the Military Region 7 regularly maintains relations with foreign diplomatic agencies in HCMC and participates in foreign affairs events organized by the Consulates General of countries and the Unions of Friendship Organizations in localities on special occasions, such as National Day, anniversaries of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and countries.

The Military Region 7 was also chosen to host defense events and receive military delegations of foreign countries by the Ministry of National Defense, including the 74th General Assembly and Congress of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) with the participation of 94 countries, the ASEAN Army Men's Volleyball Tournament 2023, the anniversary of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s path to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime which is annually held in Binh Phuoc Province’s Loc Ninh, border defense friendship exchange at the ministerial level among Vietnam and Cambodia, Vietnam - Cambodia Defence Policy Dialogue, the 2019 search and rescue exercise between Vietnam and Cambodia, an exchange program for Vietnam and Cambodia youth themed “Sharing the Mekong river”.

In addition, businesses and units of Military Region 7 participate in the Vietnam-Cambodia Trade Fair held in Phnom Penh every year. The event aims to support Vietnamese enterprises in general, military businesses in particular, and enhance trade promotion activities, and export of products and services to the Cambodian market.

In the coming time, the arty Committee and the High Command of Military Region 7 will continue to implement Resolution 806 and deepen activities of integration and defense diplomacy as well as persistently protect Vietnam's independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and other national interests, maintain peaceful and stable environment for the development of the country, region and the world, build modern, comprehensive and strong diplomatic sector, increase the prestige and position of the country and Vietnam People's Army on the international arena.