HCMC journalists, propagandists, publishing staff visit Northwest localities

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City who are typical journalists, propagandists and publishing staff had a four-day journey to Northwestern provinces.

The delegation offers incense at the Martyrs Cemetery of Son La Prison, Son La Prison Historical Relic. (Photo: Van Minh)

This journey is organized by the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee with the participation of journalist Nguyen Tan Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association.

The delegates are introduced about the history of the 52nd Tay Tien Regiment. (Photo: Van Minh)

As planned, Hoa Binh, Son La, Dien Bien, Lao Cai and Phu Tho are destinations for the trip, aiming at highlighting revolutionary traditional values and strengthening education and revolutionary sentiment and historical traditions for journalists and propagandists, publishing staff.

Additionally, the visit is considered as an encouragement and award for nearly 100 reporters and editors who won the Ho Chi Minh City Press Award in 2023, the Golden Hammer and Sickle Press Award and the National Press Award in 2022.

The delegates offer incense to commemorate martyrs at Son La Prison. (Photo: Van Minh)

On the same day, the delegation visited the Martyrs Cemetery of Son La Prison, Son La Prison Historical Relic and the historical memorial site for the Tay Tien Regiment 52 in Moc Chau Town, Son La Province.

Here, the delegates offered wreaths and incense to commemorate heroic martyrs and Vietnamese patriots.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

