HCMC honors over 500 excellent pupils, teachers in 2023-2024 school year

A ceremony to honor and reward excellent pupils and teachers and those who have participated in lecturing the city's excellent student teams in the 2023-2024 academic year was held by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee this morning.

The ceremony saw the attendance of Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy along with representatives from various departments, agencies and schools across the city.



Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Bao Quoc speaks at the praising ceremony for excellent pupils and teachers.

Attending and reporting at the ceremony, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Bao Quoc said that the department has been closely and effectively collaborating with party committees at all levels, local authorities, departments, agencies and organizations to suggest mechanisms and preferential policies dedicated to teachers and students with their outstanding academic achievements.

This effort aims to maintain and enhance the quality of education, promote the training and teaching of excellent pupils and improve the quality of the city's human resources. Besides, the city’s education sector has increased investment in infrastructure and teaching equipment; promoted the role of advanced schools with honor programs.

As for the National Excellent Student Contest for the 2023-24 academic year organized by the Ministry of Education and Training, Ho Chi Minh City had 110 out of 167 candidates who won awards, including four first prizes, 19 second prizes, 39 third prizes and 48 consolation prizes.

Regarding the 2023-2024 National Science and Technology Contest for students, all four projects from Ho Chi Minh City won awards, comprising one first prize, one-third prize and second fourth prizes.

Notably, the first prize-winning project from two pupils of Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted was selected to participate in the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in the United States. Additionally, this project achieved the second prize and an additional special award given by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM).

As for the city-level excellent student contest for cultural subjects in the 2023-2024 academic year, 1,957 out of 4,735 high school students won awards. Meanwhile, 1,981 out of 3,598 secondary school students won the contest.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Bao Quoc informed that in the 2024-2025 academic year, the city’s education sector will continue to innovate the content and organize excellent student competitions to soon find talented pupils for training and preparing excellent student teams for the above-mentioned competitions.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (second from right) presents certificates of merit to a student with high academic achievements in the 2023-2024 school year.

At the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le acknowledged and praised the achievements of the education sector in the past academic year. Besides, she stated that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council and People's Committee always create favorable conditions for educational development, including paying attention to teachers and pupils who have achieved outstanding academic results from national and international excellent student contests.

Pupils attend the ceremony.

Recently, the city’s education sector has actively innovated and continuously built new methods for training and teaching talented students towards enhancing the quality of the city’s human resources.

The Chairwoman of the Municipal People's Council hoped that the excellent pupils needed to build on life skills, cultivate moral values to gradually improve themselves; and foster their aspirations thereby devoting themselves to their hometown and the country in addition to striving to study and research cultural subjects and science and technology.

In the 2023-2024 academic year, Ho Chi Minh City achieved outstanding results in the national excellent student contest, with 110 out of 167 participants winning awards. This significant achievement helped Ho Chi Minh City stand second in the ranking of excellent student exam results across provinces and cities nationwide.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong