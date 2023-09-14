HCMC has more than 5,000 outstanding old businessmen

The Representative Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of the Elderly yesterday hosted a conference to honor outstanding old people, who are the best business makers in the city in the period of 2018- 2023.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau and Chairman of the Vietnam Association of the Elderly Nguyen Thanh Binh attended the conference.

Those people have raised their key roles in promoting the emulation movement of economic development and increasing the number of better-off households and decreasing the number of poor ones.

They have united to join economic development and help each other to meet sustainable poverty reduction goals, encourage justifiable enrichment and actively contribute to building the Party, government and local socio-economic development.

The conference honored 5,496 typical old people with their business activities in the period of 2018 – 2023 comprising 4,415 old people at the commune level, 999 ones of districts and Thu Duc City level and 50 people at the city level.

The Representative Board of the HCMC Association of the Elderly also introduced six outstanding people to the Vietnam Association of the Elderly for honoring consideration.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Chairman Ngo Minh Chau required the Representative Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of the Elderly to proactively collaborate with relevant units to widely propagandize the policies of the Party and State on socio-economic development to its sub-units and members.

In particular, the city development was oriented to economic restructuring, trade and services development in association with environment protection and the development of new rural areas and civilized urban areas.

On the occasion, the HCMC People’s Committee awarded certificates of merit to 20 outstanding old people with their good business activities in the period of 2018 – 2023 in the city.

Besides, the Representative Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of the Elderly and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City also awarded certificates of merit to them.