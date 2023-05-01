HCMC government complex receives nearly 1,500 visitors during two-day opening

The national-level architectural and artistic monument complex of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and People’s Committee welcomed over 800 visitors on April 30 falling on Reunification Day.

The visitors were veterans, artists from provinces and cities in the country along with international tourists.

As of the morning of April 30, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai was at the head office to meet and take photos with visitors together with listening to enthusiastic comments from the visiting program. Besides, Chairman Mai required the organizing board to continue to operate the program synchronously and thoughtfully to bring the best experiences for guests.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism informed that, during the two-day opening for visitors, the head office welcomed 51 delegations with nearly 1,500 domestic and international visitors.

The delegations all complied with the guidance on security, safety and Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control. In addition, the organizing board also sent a letter to thank each visitor when they completed the tour, comprising QR Code to download photos (collective) along with additional information about the architectural project.

The Head office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and Municipal People’s Committee was a typical work of artistic architectural style at the beginning of the 20th century.

By the end of 2020, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recognized the complex as a national-level architectural and artistic monument.



The recognized area was on the main building block on Le Thanh Ton Street which was built from 1898 to 1909, excluding the building block on the basement of the former 213 Dong Khoi apartment. During the French colonial period, the head office was named Hôtel de ville. Its façade combines various European styles such as Renaissance, Baroque, Rococo, and Art Nouveau.