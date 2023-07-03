HCMC gets additional nearly VND16 billion in collecting land use fees

HCMC got an additional VND15.8 billion (US$668,512) after one month of implementing the new fee rates for secured transactions relating to the houses and land-attached assets and granting a certificate of land use rights from June 1-30.

According to the city’s Registration Office for Land Use Rights, in June, the total collection of fees for secured transactions relating to the houses and land-attached assets, and granting a certificate of land use rights was VND23.5 billion (US$995,065). The exemption of land use fees was VND2.5 billion (US$105,761).

The city is expected to collect VND141 billion in the last six months this year and contribute 15 percent of the total cost of fee collection. If the southern hub applies the old rate, it will just collect around VND46 billion.

Under the new fee rate for land appraisal and transaction, a household and an individual pay a fee of VND1,010,000 – VND1,400,000 instead of VND650,000 – VND950,000 while a collective pay VND1,800,000 – VND2,250,000 instead of VND950,000 – VND1,650,000.

A household and an individual pay VND600,000 – VND2,850,000 for granting a certificate of land use rights; an organization, a religious facility, and an agency pay VND1,000,000 – VND3,000,000.

The fee for secured transactions relating to the houses and land-attached assets sees an increase from VND80,000 to VND720,000 – VND1,000,000 for a household and an individual; and from VND1,550,000 to VND1,950,000 for collectives and agencies.

Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang said that the city got a low profit from the application of the old fee rates that cannot meet the demand for reinvestment in people and equipment.

Regarding the process of issuing pink books, he stated that the city solved 180,758 documents in the first six months.