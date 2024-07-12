HCMC get-together marks France's National Day

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together on July 11 to celebrate the 234th anniversary of the National Day of France (July 14, 1790 - 2024).

Chairwoman of the Vietnam - France Friendship Association of HCMC Nguyen Thi Ngoc Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam - France Friendship Association of HCMC Nguyen Thi Ngoc Dung stressed that the two countries boast long-standing relations and profound connections in history and culture.

For the last 51 years since the two countries established their diplomatic ties, their bilateral friendship and cooperation have been growing comprehensively, practically, and effectively in various fields, she said, noting that decentralized cooperation has been a unique characteristic in the Vietnam-France relations since the early 1990s.

So far, 38 French localities and 18 Vietnamese provinces and cities have cooperated in this mechanism with 240 projects, mostly in health care, education, heritage preservation, Francophonie, rural development, and urban development.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam - France Friendship Association of HCMC Nguyen Thi Ngoc Dung (L) offers flowers to Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser. (Photo: SGGP)

Dung said that a typical example of this is the twin relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Lyon City and the Rhône-Alpes region of France.

For her part, Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser expressed her delight to see many Vietnamese people in the city who can speak French and love France.

She said that the exchanges between the two countries will be continuously promoted in all fields, not only education, and sports but also economic, scientific, cultural, and artistic areas.

The relations between France and Vietnam are also based on the presence of a large and dynamic French community working and living in Ho Chi Minh City, she said, adding that they are participating in all areas of society and making positive contributions to the dynamic development of Vietnam's economy.

Vietnamplus