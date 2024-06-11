HCMC focuses on strengthening training, establishing research centers

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai chaired a meeting to review the two-year implementation of the cooperation program between the HCMC People’s Committee and Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) on June 11.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai (L) speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Results from the cooperation included projects on training cadres, civil servants, and public employees to hold leadership and management positions in HCMC, and providing knowledge, leadership skills, advanced management, and foreign languages for officials and civil servants of the city. The two projects implemented by the municipal Department of Home Affairs and VNU-HCM have been approved for implementation in 2023 and 2024 by the HCMC People's Committee.

At the meeting, the Department of Science and Technology of VNU-HCM made a report on the establishment of the Center for Innovation and Creativity in the VNU-HCMC urban area. The Department of Science and Technology collected opinions from the People’s Committee of the city to complete the project and plans to organize a discussion this year before submitting it to the Director of VNU-HCM for approval.

The macroeconomic evaluation report of HCMC conducted by the University of Economics and Law under VNU-HCMC and the HCMC Institute for Development Studies has been transferred to the office of the HCMC People's Committee Office in December 2023.

The HCMC Department of Education and Training has collaborated with the Department of Science and Technology and VNU-HCMC along with several relevant units to implement seven out of nine scientific projects, including eight branch scientific projects under the comprehensive project for international human resources training and one scientific project titled “Sharing Universities".

There were several programs that have been implemented, such as the project to support the development of the startup ecosystem for innovation and creativity in HCMC for the 2021-2025 period, the plan to promote research and development of artificial intelligence from research environments to experimental testing in the city by 2025, with a vision to 2030.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Vu Hai Quan, Director of Vietnam National University – HCMC, the cooperation between the HCMC People’s Committee and VNU-HCM is the most successful program that has trained 4,000 officials for the city over the past two years. It showed that the Party Committee and the People's Committee of HCMC have a strategic vision regarding human resources. Currently, technology corporates assess that HCMC has the most advantages in human resource training and scientific research to attract investment.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai stressed that in the coming time, the cooperation program needs to focus on implementing works to celebrate the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), carrying out selected Artificial Intelligence projects and project for international human resources training this year.

In addition, VNU-HCMC and departments need to promptly coordinate to address issues such as buses to transport students at dormitories in VNU-HCM, student loans, site clearance work in the VNU-HCM urban area, financial support for building the Innovation Square, he added.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh