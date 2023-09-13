HCMC focuses on building, consolidating defensive zones

The Defense Steering Committee for HCMC’s defense zone on September 12 held a conference to review the implementation of resolution 21/2019 of the Government.

The resolution focuses on building defensive zones in connection with the Strategy to Safeguard the Fatherland in the New Situation in the 2019-2023 period.

Attending the event were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai, Major General Dang Van Lam, Deputy Commander of Military Region 7, chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen, and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Military Command of Ho Chi Minh City chaired the conference.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that the political system, cadres, and the armed forces of the city are facing both advantages and challenges. It requires a spirit of creativity and dynamism to overcome difficulties to contribute to the city’s development in the new situation.

HCMC enjoys a strategic location and is regarded as the country’s economic locomotive associated with the role and responsibility for defensive zone of the southern region and HCMC.

The HCMC planning and socio-economic development plans always focus on ensuring national defense, building resources to consolidate defense areas, promoting defense external affairs, cultivating good relations with border countries, taking care of the mission forces, and building a strong and pure armed force.