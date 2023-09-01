SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

HCMC Farmers Association gives over 1,000 scholarships to poor students

The Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association presented 1,024 Luong Dinh Cua scholarships to children of poor, near-poor, and destitute farmers on September 1.
Students receive Luong Dinh Cua scholarships. (Photo: SGGP)

Of these, 297 scholarships were granted to students in Cu Chi District, including 105 awards worth VND1.5 million (US$62.6) each presented to primary students and 192 others worth VND2 million each offered to students of secondary and high schools, universities, and colleges.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association also handed over scholarships to students of District 12, Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Nha Be, Can Gio, and Thu Duc City, including 203 awards worth VND1.5 million each and 524 financial aids costing VND2 million of each.

The scholarship aims to encourage students to overcome challenges to go to school. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the scholarship awards ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association Nguyen Thanh Xuan said that the association awarded 1,024 Luong Dinh Cua scholarships with a total capital of nearly VND1.9 billion.

By Tran Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh

