HCMC establishes research team for urban space investment, development

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai yesterday signed a decision to establish a research team in charge of urban space investment and development in the city center.

The team will focus on the city’s development orientations on traffic infrastructure, parking lots, and underground shopping centers and underground space led by the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Architecture Nguyen Thanh Nha.

The research team is assigned to synthesize information and review the actualities of history, culture, economy, society, technical infrastructure, traffic, urban landscape architecture, previous planning projects and results from the initiative contests for urban space planning development in the city center.

Thereby, the city will build development orientation plans in overall urban designs and propose investment and construction plans for the Le Loi - Nguyen Hue - Ton Duc Thang - Ham Nghi streets, September 23 Park, Ben Thanh Station, Ben Thanh Market.

Besides, the team is responsible for advising and proposing to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on planning orientation, investment form, and compensation plans for site clearance and resettlement support for the triangle area of Tran Hung Dao - Nguyen Thai Hoc - Pham Ngu Lao in District 1 and Nguyen Cu Trinh quadrangle area bordered by Nguyen Cu Trinh, Tran Dinh Xu, Nguyen Trai and Cong Quynh in Nguyen Cu Trinh Ward of District 1.