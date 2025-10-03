HCMC ensures favorable conditions for Singaporean investment

Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council, receives and holds talks with a delegation of Singaporean high-tech enterprises.

Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council, affirmed that the city’s leadership always creates the most favorable conditions for both domestic and foreign enterprises—particularly Singaporean companies—to invest, produce, and conduct business in Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Vo Van Minh received and held talks with a delegation of Singaporean high-tech enterprises led by Professor Almegidl Mohammed Abdullah, CEO of SABIC, on the morning of October 3, at Binh Duong Administrative Center.

Mr. Tran Phuoc Anh, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore; Mr. Cao Xuan Thang, Trade Counselor of Vietnam in Singapore, along with representatives of Singaporean businesses, also attended the meeting.

Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council, receives a delegation of Singaporean high-tech enterprises.

Welcoming the delegation, Chairman Vo Van Minh expressed his delight at the visit and noted that Singapore currently ranks as the leading investor in both Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City. He stressed that innovation is the inevitable path for Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular, with a strong focus on cultivating high-quality human resources, attracting investment in high-tech and green industries. The city is now implementing the Bau Bang–Cai Mep railway project, studying the Can Gio Port development, and expanding river transport routes to facilitate logistics, cargo transport, and export activities. Through a super-connectivity infrastructure strategy and the vision of a green, smart metropolis, HCMC is determined to position itself among the world’s 100 most livable cities, measuring progress by the happiness of its residents.

Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park 1

Professor Almegidl Mohammed Abdullah (L), CEO of SABIC, speaks at the meeting.

Mr. Vo Van Minh expressed hope that the delegation would return to HCMC for future visits and help implement training programs to develop the city’s workforce, thereby contributing to stronger economic ties between Vietnam and Singapore. He reaffirmed that the HCMC Party Committee leadership stands ready to provide all possible support to Singaporean investors as well as domestic and other foreign enterprises seeking to expand operations in the city.

Speaking at the meeting, Professor Almegidl Mohammed Abdullah, CEO of SABIC—a leading global chemical company—shared his pleasure at visiting Vietnam. He described Vietnam as a dynamic nation on a rapid growth trajectory within Asia. He explained that the purpose of the delegation’s trip was to explore and discuss the potential and prospects for investment cooperation, trade promotion, services, and supporting industries in the city. He expressed hope that in the near future, he and his colleagues, together with Singaporean enterprises, would make meaningful contributions to HCMC’s development.

Representatives of Singaporean enterprises explore HCMC’s investment environment.

During the session, Singaporean businesses were also briefed by the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority and other relevant municipal agencies on the city’s investment climate, operations, and policies aimed at attracting investors in high-tech industries to local high-tech parks and export processing zones.

Representatives of municipal departments and agencies provide information on HCMC’s investment environment and policies to attract high-tech industries.

In particular, the delegation was informed by the Department of Finance about Resolution 98, which will soon be submitted to the National Assembly for approval. This resolution would establish a special pilot mechanism for HCMC, creating the most preferential framework for strategic investors. It is expected to accelerate the city’s ability to attract investment in high-tech industries, develop green and smart industrial parks, and provide momentum for rapid, strong, and sustainable growth in the new phase.

Mr. Vo Van Minh presents a souvenir to the delegation of Singaporean high-tech enterprises.

HCMC People’s Council leaders pose for a commemorative photo with the delegation of Singaporean high-tech enterprises.

Addressing the meeting, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tran Phuoc Anh affirmed that the embassy would continue to serve as a bridge for Singaporean businesses investing in Vietnam—especially in HCMC’s high-tech sector—and expressed hope to contribute to the development of high-quality human resources for the city.

By Phuong Le – Translated by Thuy Doan