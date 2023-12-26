HCMC, Cuba cooperate to improve grassroots medical facilities’ capacity

Associate Professor, Ph.D., Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong received Cuban medical experts, Professor, doctor José Armando Aronte Villamarín and Professor, doctor Sonia María González Vega in the city on December 26.

The leader of the HCMC Department of Health hoped that the city’s medical sector would learn from Cuba’s valuable experiences in strengthening the capacity of the grassroots healthcare facilities with community medical activities.

Professor, doctor José Armando Aronte Villamarín expressed his impression of the in-depth technical development of hospitals in HCMC. However, he said that the city’s development of the grassroots healthcare units will still face many difficulties when the medical workforce mainly gathers in hospitals in the city's center. In Cuba, 50 percent of doctors and nurses are sent to grassroots medical centers.

Cuban healthcare professionals work together as a team. Doctors at grassroots health facilities are formally trained in accordance with the model of the comprehensive practitioner.

As planned, Cuban medical experts will work in HCMC from December 25, 2023, to January 6, 2024.

The HCMC Department of Health will organize seminars to exchange and share experiences on community health models in Cuba and grassroots health facilities in HCMC with Cuban experts.

The municipal Health Department will also coordinate with the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City and districts, and directors of healthcare facilities to organize visits to medical units in the city to help Cuban experts grasp the current condition of the healthcare system of the southern metropolis.

At the end of the program, the medical sector of HCMC and Cuba will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation, support, and training in the field of grassroots health in the coming time.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh