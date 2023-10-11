HCMC Confederation of Labor praises 23 kind-hearted business owners

The Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor praised 23 kind-hearted business owners who take heed of caring for their employees.

A ceremony was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor yesterday afternoon to commend 23 good business owners who are devoted to their employees in 2023, attended by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Head of the Committee's Organization Board.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor Pham Chi Tam said that business owners were praised as outstanding business owners who have been overcoming difficulties to take good care of employees. Over the past time, business owners have actively coordinated well with grassroots trade unions to develop care regimes to benefit workers.

Ooi Kim Huat owner - one of the 23 non-state economic sector business owners and foreign-invested enterprises to be commended this year- said that in building trust between employees and company leaders, Intel Corporation always creates many activities to connect with employees with the goal of building Intel Vietnam as a great workplace.

He revealed that enterprises have adjusted wages, and raised allowances to share difficulties with workers for the past time. Moreover, business leaders also pay attention to good conditions for workers to study and improve their skillful and professional qualifications; plus, enterprises build kindergartens and accommodations for workers which will hopefully contribute to the development of harmonious, stable and progressive industrial relations in enterprises.

On the same day, the Party Committee, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in District 8 held a gathering to celebrate Vietnam Entrepreneurs' Day and commend 14 kind-hearted entrepreneurs in the district in 2023.

On this occasion, the People's Committee of District 8 launched the peak month in response to the National Digital Transformation Day 2023. Moreover, the project ‘Building a business website in District 8’ was introduced on the day. District leaders also awarded prizes to winners of the Vietnamese goods pride contest.