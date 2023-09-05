HCMC Chairman: Build field schools in populous districts

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that the city will study to build a few field schools in districts where has not enough classrooms.

This morning, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai made the statement while attending the inauguration of Rach Gia Primary School in Binh Chanh outlying district.

In a conversation with leaders of Binh Chanh district, Chairman Phan Van Mai praised the district's efforts in building a new Rach Gia Primary School contributing to the city's achievement of 300 classrooms for 10,000 children ages 3-18 years old. He requested Binh Chanh district to continue investing in facilities and teaching staff.

The chairman of the municipal People's Committee added that to realize the target of 300 classrooms per 10,000 people, the city will mobilize financial resources to invest in building new schools.

In addition, the city will study and build a few field schools in some densely populated areas that do not have sufficient schools. These schools can be operated for a certain time and ensure the conditions of facilities to meet the needs of teaching and learning before new and spacious schools are built.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and Secretary of Binh Chanh District Party Committee Tran Van Nam awarded scholarships to students of Rach Gia Primary School.

At the ceremony, Rach Gia Primary School Principal Nguyen Thi Thuy Linh informed that Rach Gia Primary School was built in 2022 on an area of nearly 12,000 square meters and be completed in August 2023 at a total investment of over VND 131 billion (US$ 5,479,046).

On this occasion, the school awarded scholarships to students from poverty-stricken families.