Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC celebrates 94th founding anniversary of Party's Propaganda, Education

SGGPO

A ceremony celebrating the 94th anniversary of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education (August 1, 1930 – 2024) was held in HCMC on August 1.

1.jpg
Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (3rd, L) offers flowers to congratulate the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Pham Phuong Thao, former Chairman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thu Quyet Tam, Head of the Permanent Office of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education in HCMC Nguyen Huy Ngoc, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue said that in the coming time, the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee would continue to improve the quality of propaganda work in various sectors, effectively implement the Party's resolutions and directives, carry out Directive No. 05 and Conclusion No. 01 of the Politburo on Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals and style, and perform well in implementing propaganda work and political and ideological education for officials, Party members, and the people to foster solidarity, consensus, and trust in the Party's leadership.

2.jpg
Delegates attend the ceremony celebrating the 94th anniversary of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education (August 1, 1930 – 2024) which was held in HCMC on August 1. (Photo: SGGP)
3.jpg
Delegates attend the ceremony celebrating the 94th anniversary of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education (August 1, 1930 – 2024) which was held in HCMC on August 1. (Photo: SGGP)

He affirmed the role and position of HCMC in the Southeastern region, the country, and Southeast Asia.

The Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee also highlighted the achievements in building and developing the southern metropolis over the past 50 years in all fields, and preparation work for the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), the 14th National Party Congress, and completing goals, tasks and missions of resolutions that were launched in the Party Congress of HCMC for the 2020-2025 period.

4.jpg
Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai awards the Commemorative Medal For the Cause of Propaganda and Education to Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue. (Photo: SGGP)
5.jpg
Head of the Permanent Office of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education in HCMC Nguyen Huy Ngoc (R) offers flowers to deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Tang Huu Phong for receiving the commemorative medal “For the Cause of Propaganda and Education". (Photo: SGGP)
6.jpg
Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) awards the “For the Cause of Propaganda and Education" commemorative medal to deputy Editor-in-chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Ngoc Anh. (Photo: SGGP)
7.jpg
Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) awards the “For the Cause of Propaganda and Education" commemorative medal to deputy Editor-in-chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Pham Van Truong. (Photo: SGGP)
8.jpg
Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai congratulates individuals who receive the “For the Cause of Propaganda and Education" commemorative medal. (Photo: SGGP)
9.jpg
Leaders of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee congratulate individuals who receive the “For the Cause of Propaganda and Education" commemorative medal. (Photo: SGGP)
By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

94th anniversary of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Permanent Office of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education in HCMC propaganda work

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn