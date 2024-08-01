HCMC celebrates 94th founding anniversary of Party's Propaganda, Education

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (3rd, L) offers flowers to congratulate the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Pham Phuong Thao, former Chairman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thu Quyet Tam, Head of the Permanent Office of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education in HCMC Nguyen Huy Ngoc, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue said that in the coming time, the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee would continue to improve the quality of propaganda work in various sectors, effectively implement the Party's resolutions and directives, carry out Directive No. 05 and Conclusion No. 01 of the Politburo on Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals and style, and perform well in implementing propaganda work and political and ideological education for officials, Party members, and the people to foster solidarity, consensus, and trust in the Party's leadership.

Delegates attend the ceremony celebrating the 94th anniversary of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education (August 1, 1930 – 2024) which was held in HCMC on August 1. (Photo: SGGP)

He affirmed the role and position of HCMC in the Southeastern region, the country, and Southeast Asia.

The Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee also highlighted the achievements in building and developing the southern metropolis over the past 50 years in all fields, and preparation work for the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), the 14th National Party Congress, and completing goals, tasks and missions of resolutions that were launched in the Party Congress of HCMC for the 2020-2025 period.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai awards the Commemorative Medal For the Cause of Propaganda and Education to Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Permanent Office of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education in HCMC Nguyen Huy Ngoc (R) offers flowers to deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Tang Huu Phong for receiving the commemorative medal “For the Cause of Propaganda and Education". (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) awards the “For the Cause of Propaganda and Education" commemorative medal to deputy Editor-in-chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Ngoc Anh. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) awards the “For the Cause of Propaganda and Education" commemorative medal to deputy Editor-in-chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Pham Van Truong. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai congratulates individuals who receive the “For the Cause of Propaganda and Education" commemorative medal. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee congratulate individuals who receive the “For the Cause of Propaganda and Education" commemorative medal. (Photo: SGGP)

