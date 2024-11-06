HCMC builds 4,580 Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space models, solutions

During the process of building the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, it is necessary to focus on absorbing the opinions of residents, experts and scientists to promptly adjust and meet the set purposes and requirements.

This statement was made by Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai at a preliminary conference to review the one-year implementation of Action Program 44 of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee about the implementation of the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on building Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

The delegates discuss at the preliminary conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The delegates pose a photo at the preliminary conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The preliminary conference was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on November 6, with participation of Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Pham Phuong Thao, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Secretary of the City Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep and other delegates.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Tho Truyen speaks at the preliminary conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Attending and reporting at the conference, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Tho Truyen indicated that after one year of implementing Action Program 44, the implementation of the building of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space received concerns and leadership of the Party Committees, authorities and socio-political organizations in the city as well as the positive response of residents.

Ho Chi Minh City has promoted the role of the pioneer and creativity of the people in term of building Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

Localities and units have built open spaces to set up Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space with more than 4,580 models, attracting numerous people to visit and study.

Besides, religious and belief establishments in the city have presented many creative forms including both tangible and intangible values.

At the conference, representatives of agencies and units also informed about solutions to build Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space in their localities and units.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Truong Minh Tuoc Nguyen (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Delivering his marks at this conference, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Truong Minh Tuoc Nguyen provided in-depth information about the work of caring for the education among the young generation associated with the tasks and solutions of building the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

Director of the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City Lam Dinh Thang mentions the building of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space in the field of publishing. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

As for the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City, director of the agency Lam Dinh Thang mentioned the building of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space in the field of publishing.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the preliminary conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized that the development of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space is an important task, with many new points, associated with the city's political tasks.

In order for the building of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space to be put into practice comprehensively and effectively, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai suggested that Party committees, organizations, authorities, the Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations of the city continue to strengthen propaganda to raise awareness, consciousness, responsibilities of officials, Party members and people in building Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, especially in cyberspace.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai mentioned the diversification of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space building models at branches, Party committees, residential communities, agencies, schools, hospitals, enterprises, armed forces units, literary and artistic establishments, religious facilities; further promote the value of intangible cultural space in order to spread the immense and great values of President Ho Chi Minh.

It is necessary to renew the leadership and management of socio-cultural development in alignment with economic development, as a foundation for the city's rapid and sustainable development; to focus on the preservation and promotion of the value of historical and cultural relics, especially those associated with the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh.

The building of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space must be associated with the task of protecting the Party's ideological foundation, fighting and refuting wrong and hostile views; and enhance learning and follow Ho Chi Minh's ideology, ethics and style more and more synchronously, extensively, practically and effectively.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue gives directions at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Delivering his conclusion marks at the conference, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue affirmed that he absorbed the direction of the Standing Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee as well as the comments and proposals of the delegates.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue highly appreciated the above opinions that have helped the authorized agency have more effectiveness to gradually form and build a set of criteria to successfully and effectively implement the ninth Resolution of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on building Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong