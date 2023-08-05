HCMC announces 2023–2024 school year calendar, 14-day Tet break for students

The People’s Committee of HCMC on August 5 issued a decision on the plan of Tet break and the 2023–2024 school year calendar.

Under the decision on the 2022–2023 school year calendar for public schools, children in kindergartens and students of secondary and high schools, vocational schools will return to school on August 28.

The first day at school of first-grade students will be on August 21 while students in grades 2-5 will return to classes on August 28.

The opening ceremony of the new 2022-2023 academic year will take place on September 5. The first semester will run from September 5, 2023, to January 13, 2024, while the second semester will start from January 15 to May 25, 2024. The school year will end from May 26-31, 20234

Accordingly, schoolers of kindergarten, elementary schools, middle and high schools, and vocational schools throughout the city will have a 14-day Tet break, starting from February 5-18, 2024 (on the 26th day of the last month- the 9th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).