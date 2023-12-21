Health

HCMC allocated 14,400 doses of DPT-HBV-Hib vaccine

Ho Chi Minh City will be allocated 14,400 doses of the DPT-HBV-Hib vaccine, according to the city Department of Health.

Children who have not been vaccinated with 3 doses of DPT-HepB-Hib vaccine will get the vaccine

A representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday said that the Ministry of Health will provide 14,400 doses of ‘five-in-one' DPT-HBV-Hib vaccine against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, Hib pneumonia, Hib purulent meningitis, and hepatitis B to Ho Chi Minh City.

The amount of vaccine given to the southern largest city is taken from 490,600 doses of vaccine donated by the Australian Government to Vietnam.

Due to the small quantity of the vaccine, children aged 2 months or older who have not been vaccinated with three doses of DPT-HepB-Hib vaccine will be the top priority to receive the vaccine.

On the same day, Deputy Director of the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology Duong Thi Hong said that currently, responsible agencies under the Ministry of Health are preparing the necessary conditions to include vaccines to prevent diarrhea caused by rotavirus in the National Expanded Program for Immunization.

This will be the 11th vaccine included in the expanded vaccination program. This vaccine will be deployed first in 33 provinces and cities. It is expected that in the first quarter of 2024, training for medical staff will be deployed, and in the second quarter, children will be vaccinated against diarrhea caused by rotavirus.

