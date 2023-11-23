HCMC runs out of vaccines for expanded immunization program

The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday reported that the city has run out of vaccines for the expanded immunization program.

Accordingly, the vaccines give protection against tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough (pertussis), polio, hepatitis B and the 5-in-1 vaccine against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B, meningitis and pneumonia.

There are a few vaccines preventing measles, bivalent oral polio (bOPV), tuberculosis (BCG), measles and rubella (MR), tetanus and Japanese encephalitis in the city which could be run out in the next one or few days.

On November 22 afternoon, a representative of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology of Vietnam said that the domestically produced vaccines for the expanded program on immunization are expected to be supplied again at the end of November 2023 while other imported vaccines need to wait until the end of December 2023.