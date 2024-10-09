HCMC acknowledges disbursement of public investment capital as top priority

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee chaired the 33rd session of the 11th HCMC Party Executive Committee of the 2020-2025 tenure to review the socioeconomic situation in the first nine months and key tasks in the remaining months of the year.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen delivers his speech at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The conference also saw the presence of Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the City Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

The conference's delegates discussed and agreed with 15 groups of tasks and solutions, including strengthening three key driving forces for growth consisting of investment, consumption, and export; enhancing digital transformation, innovative startups, and the development of emerging industries and sectors, aiming to achieve economic growth of between 7.5 percent-8 percent next year; establishing a steering committee to implement the emulation movement to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses associated with the development of social housing and the renovation of old apartments and housing along canals in the city.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen asked the HCMC People’s Committee and departments to proactively coordinate with ministries to promptly seek the Prime Minister's direction to resolve problems in the slow disbursement of public investment capital.

He emphasized that the city must focus on directing the disbursement of public investment capital and acknowledge it as the highest priority task of the HCMC Party Executive Committee and Standing Committee in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai said the city disbursed VND16,000 billion (US$643.5 million) in the first nine months of 2024. The remaining capital of VND63,000 billion (US$2.5 billion) must be disbursed in the last months. The city’s disbursement of public investment capital has been asked to be completed by January 2025.

To achieve this goal, HCMC has categorized its projects into five implementation groups. Of these, the site clearance group has a budget of VND30,000 billion (US$1.2 billion) that has been allocated for compensation and site clearance for major projects in the city, such as Ring Road No. 2, Xuyen Tam Canal, and Doi Canal.

The group of new projects has a total investment of VND8,000 billion (US$322 million), including the procurement of medical equipment for three hospitals at its gateways.

The group of ongoing projects has a total capital of VND9,600 billion (US$386 million).

The group of projects facing obstacles includes a VND10,000 billion (US$402 milllion) flood control project that has yet disbursed VND6,800 billion (US$274 million); nearly VND4,000 billion (US$161 million) allocated for the metro line No.1 that is planned to be disbursed VND3,800 billion (US$153 million).

The group of projects facing problems in procedures includes 57 works that need to be solved to ensure the timely disbursement of public investment capital.

Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment Le Thi Huynh Mai speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment Le Thi Huynh Mai said that the city plans to invest more than VND100,000 billion (US$4 billion) in public investment in 2025. The city has disbursed around VND46,000 billion (US$1.8 billion).

In addition, the Department of Planning and Investment and other departments have come to an agreement with investment plans for 800 projects in groups A, B,C with a total capital of nearly VND98,000 billion (US$3.9 billion).

By Van Minh, Thu Huong - Translated by Kim Khanh