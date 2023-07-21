HBSO to present concert featuring blend of classic, rock music

Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present to music lovers a concert under the theme “Rock Symphony Vol.3” featuring 17 classic rock and roll songs at the municipal Opera House on July 29-30.

Audiences will have an opportunity to enjoy world’s famous songs, such as “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer; the ionic mid-career works of the Beatles, “Help!”, “Hey Jude” and “Something; “Heal the World” of Michael Jackson; “The Sound of Silence” and “The Bridge over Troubled Waters” by singer-songwriters Simon and Garfunkle; “Waterloo”, the Nordic country’s selection for the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, by Sweden’s Abba; “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zepplin and works of Queen, Billy Joel, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Toni Braxton.

Songs will be performed by HBSO singers, such as Dao Mac, Ho Hoang Ngoc, Nguyen Tan Dat, saxophonist Nguyen Tuan Loc, guitarist Tim Tran, together with singers Pham Anh Khoa, Vo Ha Tram and rock bands under conductor Le Phi Phi.