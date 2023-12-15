HBSO to present Christmas Concert

A Christmas concert as part of the 30th anniversary program series of the HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will take place at the Opera House on December 20-21.

The performance under the baton of conductor Tran Nhat Minh will introduce to the audience well-known compositions, such as Celebrate the Season by Matt Conaway, Amazing grace, Mary did you know and O holy night by Adolphe Adam, Halleluja by Leonard Cohen, Rudolph the red nose reindeer, Jingle bells, Pietà, signore! by Alessandro Stradella.

HBSO’s artists namely Pham Trang, Duyen Nguyet, Dao Mac, Pham Hong Diu, Vo Nguyen Thanh Tam are expected to bring a contemplative and ceremonious evening to music lovers.

Conductor Tran Nhat Minh studied at Magnitogorsk State Conservatory (Russia) majoring in Chorus Conducting and graduated with distinctions in 2004. In 2007, he earned his Master of Arts degree at Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Conservatory, majoring in Chorus Conducting. In 2012, he completed the Conducting course from the Italian Conducting Academy.

He won the Second Prize at the International Competition for Young Conductors in Vladivostok City in 2003 and the Incentive Prize in the Fourth All–Russia Competition for Professional Conductors in 2006. He was also awarded “The Best Conductor” prize at the National Competition of Voice-Dance and Music in 2009 and won the Gold Award for the Southern Choir at the International Choral Festival organized by Interkultur in Hoi An in 2014.

He had performed with Chamber Chorus of Moscow’s Conservatory in Russia, France, Italy and has joined in many workshop of Chorus conducting in Netherlands, USA and Russia. At present, he is The Head of the Opera and Conductor of the HBSO.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh