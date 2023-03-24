HBSO presents concert celebrating Russian composer’s 150th birthday anniversary

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a concert marking the 150th anniversary of the birth of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-2023) at Saigon Opera house on March 26.

The program will present music lovers with a notable Romantic work, Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano concerto No. 2 in C minor. This concerto is considered to be one of the few greatest romances, a work that any accomplished pianist would have performed.

There will also be a piece of Rhapsody on the theme of Paganini, Op. 43 includes 24 variations, each with diverse musical material, telling the story of Paganini, Paganini’s confrontation with the devil and the tragic love that happened to a woman.

Sergei Vasilyevich Rachmaninoff was a Russian composer, virtuoso pianist, and conductor. Rachmaninoff is widely considered one of the finest pianists of his day and, as a composer, one of the last great representatives of Romanticism in Russian classical music.

The music show will be performed by the young talented pianist Nguyen Viet Trung under the baton of conductor Tran Vuong Thach.

Nguyen Viet Trung was trained at Bydgoszcz Music Academy and was one of the outstanding students of the famous pianist Dang Thai Son.

He won the 17th “Chopin Interpretations of the Young” competition in Konin-Żychlin in 2021, the 5th prize at the Fryderyk Chopin National Piano Competition in Warsaw, Poland in 2020, the Grand Prix at the Grand Prix International Chamber Music Competition in Vietnam in 2019, and the 3rd prize at Karlovac International Piano Competition in Croatia in 2019.