Hanoi to conduct online registration for tenth-grade enrolment

The Director of the Hanoi Department of Education and Training said that in the next school year, online registration will be conducted for tenth-grade enrolment.

Due to the scene of parents’ queuing overnight for submission of their children’s schooling records in front of public schools, the Director of the Hanoi Department of Education and Training said that in the next school year, online registration will be conducted for tenth-grade enrolment.

In a talk with reporters about parents’ long lines on July 4 and 5 nights to apply for 10th grade for their children at some self-financed private and public high schools in Hanoi, Mr. Tran The Cuong, Director of the Hanoi Department of Education and Training, said that this situation did happen in previous years, but this year the scene was seen in more schools.

According to him, schools in the capital city were built in every corner of the city, which can well meet the learning needs of students. He advised parents to consider vocational education centers - continuing education, vocational education institutions in addition to public and private schools.

He further explained that according to regulations, public schools in Hanoi were allowed to admit 60 percent of students; therefore, the remaining 40 percent of students must study in other types of schools. It is not because of a lack of schools that parents in Hanoi were queuing overnight for their children’s enrollment into senior high schools as many schools have not yet filled their quota, but because parents’ expectation to enroll in a few schools which has put pressure on both schools and parents.

This problem is a big headache for leaders of the education sector and school managers, said Mr. Tran The Cuong.

To curb parents’ queuing overnight to submit school records for their children, the Director of the Hanoi Department of Education and Training said that in the next school year, the department and schools will start online registration.

Currently, public self-financed schools and private schools have the right to autonomously enroll students in accordance with the school's goals, so the Department of Education and Training cannot impose them.