Hanoi organizes festival of peach blossoms, kumquats for first time

Hanoi has organized a festival of peach blossoms, kumquats and regional OCOP products on the occasion of the traditional Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year).

Illustrative photo

At the creative space of Tay Ho District, the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the People's Committee of Tay Ho District has just held the festival of peach blossoms, kumquats and OCOP products from regions for the celebration of the Lunar New Year.

The festival will last until February 1.

The first-ever festival has more than 100 booths displaying and introducing OCOP products, and regional specialties that are indispensable in the flavor of Tet, along with famous peach blossoms and kumquats of Tay Ho district.

In addition, a special section for recreating the Vietnamese Tet space and traditional Tet folk games from traditional craft villages such as experiencing sausage making profession of Tan Uoc commune, Bat Trang pottery, the art of Kim Hoang painting, shaping to he in Xuan La village, wrapping banh chung (Vietnamese traditional stick rice cake) in Tranh Khuc village, making hats in Chuong village, sewing Trach Xa ao dai. Products of Son Dong worship craft village are also displayed at the festival.

By Nguyen Quoc -Translated by Anh Quan