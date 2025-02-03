Hanoi marks 236th anniversary of Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da Victory

In the early spring of 1789, Nguyen Hue—who was later Emperor Quang Trung—led his Tay Son troop to launch a surprise attack and defeat more than 29,000 Chinese Qing invaders in a battle on the fifth day of the Lunar New Year, liberating the imperial city of Thang Long and regaining national independence and freedom.
Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da's victory is one of the nation’s most remarkable and remembered historical moments.
The annual festival is held every year to pay tribute to the great victory of Emperor Quang Trung.
After the ceremony, there was a special art program themed "Dong Da—Golden History Remembered—A Bright Future Ahead." The unique virtual artistic performance was created in a semi-live format, combined with 3D mapping technology. Accordingly, locals and visitors had an experience as if they were participating in the Tay Son troop's march.