Hanoi marks 235th anniversary of Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da victory

A festival celebrating the 235th anniversary of the Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da victory (1789-2024) was held at Dong Da Cultural Park in Hanoi on February 14 (on the fifth day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

In the early spring of 1789, Nguyen Hue – who was later Emperor Quang Trung led his Tay Son troop to launch a surprise attack and defeated more than 29,000 Chinese Qing invaders in a battle on the fifth day of the Lunar New Year, liberating the imperial city of Thang Long and regaining national independence and freedom.

The victory of Ngoc Hoi-Dong Da is known as one of the nation’s most remarkable and remembered historical moments.

The annual festival is held every year to pay tribute to the great victory of Emperor Quang Trung.

Leaders of Hanoi offer incense to pay tribute to King Nguyen Hue. (Photo: SGGP)

The event also included many cultural activities such as an incense offering ceremony and a palanquin procession to pay tribute to Emperor Nguyen Hue and Princess Le Ngoc Han, the reenactment of the historic victory of Ngoc Hoi–Dong Da, art performances, a martial arts show, and folk games.

A palanquin procession to pay tribute to Emperor Nguyen Hue and Princess Le Ngoc Han (Photo: SGGP)

An art performance reviving the historic victory of Ngoc Hoi–Dong Da (Photo: SGGP)

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh