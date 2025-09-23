Law

Hanoi launches 2025 crackdown on fake drugs, unsafe products

Hanoi authorities have unveiled a citywide 2025 plan to tighten oversight of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health supplements, with surprise inspections, online monitoring, and tough action against counterfeit networks.

Hanoi steps up inspections of drug, supplement, and cosmetic sales and advertising.

The People’s Committee of Hanoi has issued a 2025 action plan under the theme “Strengthening Oversight of Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and Health Supplement Production and Trade” across the capital.

Under the plan, the Hanoi Department of Health will serve as the lead agency, coordinating with other departments to guide and monitor implementation. It will recommend the formation of interagency inspection teams, develop standardized procedures, collect product samples for testing, handle violations, and publish results.

The Department of Industry and Trade will oversee business activities on e-commerce platforms, warehouses, product labeling, circulation, and advertising. Meanwhile, Hanoi Police will take charge of investigating and prosecuting serious violations, organizing special operations to dismantle counterfeit production and distribution networks.

The plan applies citywide and targets pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and health supplement businesses, as well as organizations and individuals selling through e-commerce and digital platforms. It also extends to logistics providers, transport operators, warehouses linked to e-commerce platforms, advertising companies, and influencers (KOLs/KOCs) engaged in product promotion.

Oversight will be conducted both through surprise inspections and online monitoring, including tracking and collecting evidence of violations on websites, e-commerce platforms, and social media to support direct enforcement actions.

City authorities stressed that the campaign aims to strengthen State management in these sectors, promptly detect and strictly punish violations, and ensure safe products for consumers.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Thuy Doan

