Hanoi and many places face power outages amid brutal heat wave

Residents in Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi’s complained about power outages while the city is experiencing the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave.

Resident in Hanoi’s Ha Dong, Thach That, and Chuong My districts today suffered a power cut in rolling blackouts amid hot weather.

According to Mr. Hoang Minh Thuy, Director of Ha Dong Power Company, the power outage in households in Phu Luong ward, Ha Dong district is caused by a line problem. The incident forced the power company to split branches to solve the problem. The Hanoi Electricity Corporation (EVNHANOI) announced that Hanoi currently has no plan for a power cut; thus, it will quickly check and handle problems.

At today noon y 18, in many other localities such as Giao Thuy District in the Northern Province of Nam Dinh, Song Cong District in the Northern Province of Thai Nguyen, Hung Ha District in the Northern Province of Thai Binh, Cam Pha District of the Northern Province of Quang Ninh, Nghi Loc District in the Central Province of Nghe An also experienced a partial power outage.

In many places, people went to river and lake areas, sitting under the shade of trees to enjoy the cool breeze and avoid the hot sun.

Worse, employees of some factories and factories in Thai Binh Province had to temporarily stop working because of a 2-hour blackout.

In order to ensure the plan for power supply and operation of the national power system in the hot summer months of 2023, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien on May 13 signed a dispatch requesting related agencies to make efforts on operating the power system as well as have solutions. He said that the national power system must be guaranteed under any circumstance, meeting the needs of socio-economic development, the essential needs of living as well as production and business.